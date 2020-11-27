Thanksgiving came early as 12 little chefs prepared a Thanksgiving meal in the Armed Services YMCA kitchen on Saturday morning.
“They made a bacon wrapped apple cider infused herb turkey, baked homemade mac and cheese, creamy mashed potatoes, green bean casserole, homemade cranberry sauce, corn cakes and mini pumpkin cheesecakes,” said Jeanelle Walden, child watch director for the YMCA in Harker Heights.
“The children are ages 6 to 12 years old. “The recipes are more of the traditional and family favorites that is a common staple at a Thanksgiving.”
Walden said this event is important because it helps children express themselves.
“It gives them control over their situation,” she said. “If there is anything that they can control it is here in this kitchen. They may not be able to control what is going on outside, their household, or what is going on in this country but they can control what they are making for dinner.”
Walden added that it gives the kids a sense of value and confidence.
“It gives them a sense of pride when they accomplish it,” she said.
Desmond Bejarano, a 6-year-old participant, said he had fun making the meal.
“I made the mac and cheese and mashed potatoes,” he said. “It was very easy, and my favorite part of today was probably making the mac and cheese.”
Noah Pennington, a 7-year-old participant, said he enjoyed everything.
“It was really fun,” he said. “I don’t know what was my favorite thing I made today. I liked all of the food.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.