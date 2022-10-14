About a dozen people showed up at the Harker Heights Activities Center on Oct. 7 to hear Sara Dykman tell her story about a 10,201-mile bike ride in 2017 that followed the migration of monarch butterflies from Michoacan, Mexico, during the winter, where they reproduce during February and March.
Dykman began her trek with a 52-hour bus ride from her hometown outside Kansas City, Kansas, followed by a two-day bike ride to the parking lot at the El Rosario monarch sanctuary.
The more than 10,000-mile bike trip lasted almost nine months.
According to Dykman, the monarchs then migrate northward in the spring, mainly into the south and southeastern part of the United States. Summertime is the migration period in California and all across the northern tier of states and southern Canada.
Dykman has written a book “Bicycling with Butterflies” in which she notes that female monarchs deposit their eggs on milkweed plants. “The eggs are very tiny and females can lay nearly 300 eggs throughout their migration,” she said.
Using a PowerPoint presentation, Dykman showed several photos of her adventure. The photos and information showed that the reason why the monarch numbers are so low.
According to Dykman, it is the lack of milkweeds. Agriculture and development have left monarchs without their essential nursery plants. A lack of nectar plants, climate change and habitat loss-human activities continue to threaten and reduce the overwintering habitat for monarchs in Mexico and habitat throughout their range, and the use of pesticides and herbicides.
Monarch populations are impacted by widespread use of these chemicals. Dykman said, “Helping monarchs can begin with small steps.
“Plant the right plants. Just a few can make a difference. Go organic and encourage others to do the same and support farmers who adopt wildlife-friendly practices. Advocate for school pollinator gardens, native plants in local parks and more. There are several organizations working on the monarch issue that would appreciate more help.”
In the spring, monarchs need milkweeds to lay their eggs on and nectar plants for energy. In the fall, they need abundant nectar for their journey to Mexico. Milkweed species are the food source for monarch butterfly caterpillars.
Scientists suggest that if there is to be a noted population of monarchs, we must plant more than 1.8 billion milkweeds.
Dykman said, “In my opinion, monarchs are the most democratic of all insects. They don’t care whom you are, where you live, if you’re rich or poor, they will visit everyone and my proof of that is that I’ve seen them in farm fields, suburban schools, and in big cities. If you plant a garden for them, they will come.”
“We have to be willing to get on our feet and do something,” Dykman said. “I don’t care if it’s futile or successful, we just need to try. Monarchs can’t vote. They can’t call the president. Monarchs need us to be there for them.”
Dykman said her goal was to reach as many as people as possible so she decided to write a book about her journey.
So far, she has sold 15,000 copies.
Dykman said, “The biggest lesson I’ve learned is the more you give to monarchs, the more they give back.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.