Several new programs at the Stewart C. Meyer Harker Heights Library have nothing to do with books. Library Director Lisa Youngblood is also one of the instructors in several new “Learning to Sew” classes held this month.
Youngblood says kids can learn the basics of a sewing machine, complete with a vocabulary list of sewing terms.
“Then we take them through a simple step-by-step process and end up with a handmade bag or tote,” Youngblood said.
“Sewing is fun,” Anna Johnson, 9, said as she worked the foot pedal of her sewing machine. Johnson and her sister, Ruth, 7, were busy at their machines Tuesday.
Originally classes were developed to supplement lessons for home-school families, giving them a chance for an outing away from their usual classroom environment.
“Learning how the machine works then using it to create something beautiful is both science and art,” Youngblood said.
Vivi Wilson was on hand as her daughter Rosemary, 7, and son Noah, 9, learned to stitch and pivot, back-stitch and stop.
The classroom environment took on its own excitement as Youngblood and other parents moved between stations lending assistance as needed.
“Now we need to make straps,” said Youngblood. She demonstrated how to sew close to the edge and turn the pieces to make handles for the bag.
Brothers Jack, 12, and Rowan, 8, were able to follow directions. The boy’s mom, Theresa Peet of Fort Hood, said she learned a thing or two about sewing.
Aaron Roman, 8, and his sister Aliyah, 10, were all smiles as they finished sewing. Mom Brittany Roman of Killeen helped with stitching and turning the finished project.
With so much interest in learning to sew, Youngblood has scheduled additional classes Oct. 20 and Nov. 5. Some classes require pre-registration. Contact the library for more information at their Facebook page or go to their website at https://harkerheights.gov/library.
