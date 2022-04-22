Leisa Marshall, 55, works in Harker Heights, lives in Temple.
Where are you from originally?
I am originally from Midland.
What brought you to this area?
I came to visit my grandparents after I graduated before going to college but that is also the summer I met my wonderful husband.
Do you have any siblings?
Yes, I do, Fred Richardson, 50 (Deceased 2020), and Anthony M. Richardson, 50. I am the oldest.
Married? Kids?
Yes, Happily married to husband Dewayne. I have three children: Nastassia, 34; Courtney, 30; Nolan, 23. We have three beautiful grandchildren who I enjoy and love so much.
Tell me about your family.
My family is a very outgoing bunch that enjoys time together, laughing, traveling and loving each other.
What is your job occupation?
Patient Access/Pre-Authorization Representative for Huron Company. I also make cakes on the side. I recently made a wedding cake, groom’s cake, red velvet cake and several cupcakes for a friend’s wedding.
How would people find you if they would like some desserts made?
If you would like desserts made, feel free to email me at Lemarshall55@outlook.com and put the word Cakes in the subject line.
What do you like about Harker Heights?
I like the shopping and restaurants.
What do you dislike about Harker Heights?
I dislike the construction.
What is your favorite restaurant in Harker Heights?
My favorite restaurant in Harker Heights is Cheddars.
Where is your favorite place to shop in Harker Heights?
Kirkland’s.
What community work do you do?
I have done painting and helping with Belton advocacy, helped out with projects through work when working at Scott and White, and I volunteer at church.
What have you overcome?
I am a cancer survivor and if anything, I don’t mind putting out there how God has brought me through. I had invasive ductal carcinoma breast cancer.
What is your last book that you read?
The last book that I read was the Bible, and I just started “Michael Todd.”
What is the last movie that you saw?
The last movie that I saw was “Pretty Woman.”
What advice would you give your younger self?
I would have told my younger self to have gotten closer to God sooner and live life and laugh more ... not be so serious.
Where do you see yourself in 10 years?
In ten years I see myself retired, traveling and enjoying time with my family and friends and NOT WORKING!! Continuing to enjoy baking and spreading some heavenly sweet treats to everyone.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.