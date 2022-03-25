I don’t know about you, but whenever we’re driving around and I spot a barn quilt, it surprises me and makes me happy.
Of course, I have to make the driver stop and back up so I can take a picture.
Several years ago we were in northern Wisconsin visiting family. My brother lives in a very small town, but it had a quilt shop (combined with a nursery with beautiful plants).
As I was checking out (because you can’t visit a quilt store and not buy anything), the lady at the counter noticed we were from out of state and wanted to make sure I was aware that Wisconsin had a quilt trail and handed me a rather large newsprint publication.
Later that week I had time to sit down and look through it and was fascinated by all the barn quilts that were included in the trail along with information about each one.
The publication also stated that it would be entirely possible to see more barn quilts along the way because people were now putting up barn quilts on all sorts of buildings but were not officially registered.
I saw a barn quit on a VFW Hall building in a small northern city, so I knew this was true.
There’s a long history regarding barn quilts, and you can find books about them. In 2001 the Adams County Arts Council in Ohio was the first organization to document and publish information about their Trail.
Since then, the Barn Quilt Trail has grown into a 43-state attraction. Barn quilts have been described as “Human expressions of togetherness and pride.”
Some barn quilts are dedicated to someone special or pertain to community pride. A barn quilt can just be the owner’s favorite pattern and the colors are those that match the building it’s attached to. With people traveling around the country, it would be nice to know there they can see some.
Many people have started making their own, and there are companies available that will make one for you. Several years ago, my quilt guild held a barn quilt workshop and the 24-inch-square barn quilts that ladies were painting were bright and cheery and just wonderful.
There are books to show you how to make them, and I’m sure there’s YouTube videos available to make the project fast and easy, depending on the pattern you’ve chosen. Buying the materials to make your own are relatively inexpensive, which is also incentive to making your own.
It’s hard to tell some days but I think spring is officially here. It’s time to think about maybe taking a day trip and get out of the house. I did a little searching on the computer and found that Texas has an official Barn Quilt Trail. I was excited to discover this fact.
Go to www.onlyinyourstate.com/texas/quilt-barn-trail-tx. That site gives you all the information about Trails in Texas. I think the one I want to start with is in Fannin County. The site also has maps available, which is nice so you’re not driving around aimlessly in the countryside.
I’ve made myself a promise to paint several “fence size” barn quilts and put them up on our privacy fence for people to see as they drive past our house.
I like the idea of making people smile when they see them. People need to smile more these days.
Nancy C. JUDD is a Herald correspondent.
