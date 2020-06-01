Barmes & Noble Booksellers in Harker Heights is open for business once again.
After being shuttered for nearly two months because of state-mandated restrictions imposed to slow the spread of the coronavirus, the Market Heights retailer reopened to customers late last week.
The store’s management said the large number of customers that have frequented the business since last Friday’s reopening showed the high demand for a bookstore that is accessible within the community.
“Our customers are just really happy,” said Nancy Worrell, the store’s assistant manager. “We are doing really, really well.”
Customers who shop inside the store will quickly notice a few changes to guarantee a safe environment.
“The major difference is that there is absolutely no seating available in the store anymore,” Worrell said. “We have to keep up with the safety standards.”
Other safety precautions include enhanced cleaning measures throughout the day as well as the mandatory order for all booksellers to wear face masks at all times.
Also, the Barnes & Noble Cafè is open for to-go orders only.
While the small changes are something to get used to, customers don’t seem to mind.
“As long as they can come in to get their books, they are doing great,” Worrell said.
Customers can currently shop during temporarily limited hours of operations due to limited staff.
Barnes & Noble in Market Heights is open Monday to Saturday from 10.30 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday from 11.30 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Besides limited hours of operation, the book store also limits the number of customers who can shop at the same time.
The capacity fluctuates between 25 customers during the week and 40 customers on the weekend.
Worrell explained that limited staff is the main reason for the small capacity at the bookstore.
“We wouldn’t be able to help everyone otherwise,” she said.
“We are just trying to get on our feet.”
Small lines formed outside the store over the weekend, Worrell said, but customers should not expect any wait times during the week.
“For those people who don’t feel safe to come in the store, we are still doing curbside pick-up,” Worrell said.
The store started its curb-side pick-up operations during its temporary closure in April and earlier in May.
Despite the unusual past weeks, Worrell is excited about what the future holds for the local bookstore.
“We are undergoing major changes; you won’t recognize it because we have big plans,” she said. “We are going to have a new look and we will have a much wider selection of titles.”
Although the process to a new look has already begun, it is not expected to be finished within 18 months.
“It is a slow, safe start,” Worrell said.
