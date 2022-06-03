Chrischinda Thomas, 35, lives in Killeen, works in Harker Heights.
What brought you to Killeen?
My parents. My mom decided we should move here to be near my dad’s side of the family, so we did.
Where are you from originally?
I am originally from Columbus, Georgia.
What high school did you graduate from?
I graduated from Harker Heights High in 2005.
Married? Kids?
I am single with three children. Rayne is the oldest and then Leona and Jermiah.
Do you have any siblings?
I have a younger brother who lives in Nebraska.
Tell me about your family.
My mom and dad live in Cedar Hill. My dad retired from Desoto Independent School District. My mom is a Registered Dental Assistant (RDA). My parents’ names are Donald and Melissa Gant.
What do you like about Harker Heights?
I like the openness. It does not feel like everyone is stepping over each other. Very friendly area and great food.
What do you dislike about Harker Heights?
There isn’t anything that I dislike about Harker Heights.
Where is your favorite place to shop?
My favorite place to shop is Five and Below.
Where is your favorite place to eat in Harker Heights?
My favorite place to eat at in Harker Heights is Cheddars.
What new thing would you bring to Harker Heights if you could?
I would bring an entertainment center. Something big enough for families. I feel that this area needs that.
What made you start a business?
My mobile bartender business is called #ayebartender. I have been bartending for 14 years. I love making people smile. I create an experience with my drinks and not just make drinks. I give positive energy to what I do. I enjoy entertaining people and not just serving them drinks.
What community work do you do?
I help with lending a hand at a soup kitchen in Dallas. I help with back-to-school drives in Killeen.
What was the last book that you read?
“Thirty Things I Love About Myself” by Radhika Sanghani.
What was the last movie that you saw?
The last movie that I saw was “Someone Great” on Netflix.
Where do you see yourself in 10 years?
In 10 years I see myself with my business nationwide. I see myself and my children flourishing.
I want to continue to keep the right energy and the right people around me.
