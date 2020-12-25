Ayanna Johnson, 48, lives in Harker Heights, owns Platinum Touch hair salon in Harker Heights.
What brought you to the area?
Originally my father was stationed here due to the military. Once I graduated from high school, I left for college. When I graduated from college, I moved back here in 2000.
Married? Kids?
I am single with no children.
Do you have any siblings?
I have a brother named Charles Johnson and a sister named Pam Armstrong. I am the baby.
Tell me about your parents.
My mother is Shirley Risby and she lives in Killeen. My dad is retired Command Sgt. Maj. Edward Johnson and he lives in Virginia.
What high school did you graduate from?
I graduated from Ellison High School in Killeen.
How long have you been doing hair?
I have been doing hair for 20 years.
What cosmetology school did you attend?
I attended Central Texas College of Cosmetology.
What is your favorite restaurant in Harker Heights?
My favorite restaurant in Harker Heights is Little Thai off of Indian Trail.
What is your favorite place to shop at in Harker Heights?
My favorite place to shop at in Harker Heights is Target.
What do you like about Harker Heights?
I live where I can walk anywhere. I love that it is small enough were you can commute by walking, etc. I enjoy the entertainment in this area.
What do you dislike about Harker Heights?
I dislike the fact that we do not have enough diversity in this area. We have some and we are on the right track, we just need to get more.
What community work do you do?
I am the youth director at my church. I run a non-profit called The Closet, where I give away clothing to women that need business casual clothing and above. Women may need clothing for a college graduation and/or changing careers.
I also run a program called Certified to Beautify. With this program I help people that need assistance with getting back on their feet, need clothes, and hair done to present themselves a certain way.
What was the last book that you read?
The last book that I read was “A Promised Land” by Barack Obama.
What was the last movie that you saw?
The last movie that I saw was “Antebellum” on Amazon.
Are you attending college currently?
I am currently working on my masters in Christian Counseling at Lord’s Outreach School-Theology Online in Lake Charles, Louisiana.
