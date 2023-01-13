Struggling retailer Bed Bath & Beyond announced Tuesday it will close the Harker Heights store, located in the Market Heights shopping center on Central Texas Expressway.
The home goods company, which said it is considering bankruptcy, announced in August that it planned to close 150 stores and cut 20% of its workforce.
The new 62 closures, including the Heights shuttering, came after the company posted third-quarter sales fell 33% — down to $1.26 billion over three months that ended Nov. 26 compared to $1.88 billion in 2021 — a loss of $393 million.
Bed Bath & Beyond will keep its Temple store open at Temple Towne Center, 2112 SW HK Dodgen Loop.
An employee at the Heights store said Tuesday that a date for the store’s closure hasn’t been determined. The store is currently open but its stock is dwindling.
On Wednesday, the store displayed a large red and white banner over the front entrance that read, “Store Closing Sale” and “This location only.”
Other Texas store closures include those in Lake Worth, Port Arthur and Wichita Falls, as the company attempts to cut $500 million in costs.
Some stores could close in March, as they are not accepting coupons or merchandise returns.
The announcement of additional closures prompted Bed Bath & Beyond to jump about 20% Tuesday morning after the company’s earnings call, Axios reported.
The news outlet said Placer.ai, a foot traffic analytics firm, found shopping visits were down 26.5% in December compared to December 2021.
“There’s still an incredible degree of love for Bed Bath & Beyond,” Mara Sirhal, brand president of Bed Bath & Beyond, told industry analysts in September.
“We must get back to our rightful place as the home-category destination, and our goal is to achieve this by leading with the products and brands our customers want.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.