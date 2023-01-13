Bed Bath & Beyond

Struggling retailer Bed Bath & Beyond announced Tuesday it will close the Harker Heights store, located in the Market Heights shopping center on Central Texas Expressway.

The home goods company, which said it is considering bankruptcy, announced in August that it planned to close 150 stores and cut 20% of its workforce.

