Closing

Exactly three weeks after Bed Bath & Beyond announced it was closing its Harker Heights store, pictured here, the retailer announced Tuesday that it would be shuttering its Temple location, as well.

 herald | file

Exactly three weeks after struggling retailer Bed Bath & Beyond announced it was closing its Harker Heights store, located in the Market Heights Shopping Center, the company announced on Tuesday the closing of its Temple location as well.

The home goods company, which said it is considering bankruptcy, announced in August that it planned to close 150 stores and cut 20% of its workforce.

0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.