Exactly three weeks after struggling retailer Bed Bath & Beyond announced it was closing its Harker Heights store, located in the Market Heights Shopping Center, the company announced on Tuesday the closing of its Temple location as well.
The home goods company, which said it is considering bankruptcy, announced in August that it planned to close 150 stores and cut 20% of its workforce.
On Jan. 10, the chain announced 62 closures, including the Heights shuttering.
The announcement came after the company posted third-quarter sales fell 33% — down to $1.26 billion over three months that ended Nov. 26 compared to $1.88 billion in 2021 — a loss of $393 million.
Not on that Jan. 10 list of closings was the Temple store at Temple Towne Center, 2112 SW HK Dodgen Loop.
On Tuesday, Bed Bath & Beyond announced another 87 store closings — and Temple’s location was in that group.
An employee at the Heights store said last month that a date for the store’s closure hasn’t been determined. The store is currently open but its stock is dwindling.
The news outlet said Placer.ai, a foot traffic analytics firm, found shopping visits were down 26.5% in December compared to December 2021.
Mara Sirhal, brand president of Bed Bath & Beyond, told industry analysts in September, “We must get back to our rightful place as the home-category destination, and our goal is to achieve this by leading with the products and brands our customers want.”
Other Texas store closures include those in Lewisville and Plano in an effort to cut $500 million in costs. The company said in January it would close locations in Lake Worth, Port Arthur and Wichita Falls, in addition to Harker Heights.
Some stores could close in March as they are not accepting coupons or merchandise returns.
Closing dates for most stores haven’t been announced.
