BELTON — Bell County will not recognize Pride Month this June after members of the county’s Commissioners Court expressed their religious views Monday.
A motion to recognize June as Pride Month in the county, which would recognize the local LGBTQ community, failed Monday due to a lack of a second motion.
Commissioner Louie Minor, who put forward the motion to recognize the month, expressed his disappointment in his fellow commissioners.
“Since bigotry prevailed today, I just want to go on the record and say happy Pride Month to all the citizens of Bell County,” said Minor, a Killeen resident. “I value what you provide to this community. You care for our sick, you teach our young, you protect our families and I want to recognize that.”
LGBT Pride Month is recognized usually in June each year, to celebrate and commemorate lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender pride. The month started after the Stonewall riots in 1969.
Minor pointed out that the recognition of other months by the court in recent years have not been required to have votes or even have a second supporter.
An example of this discrepancy came just before the vote to recognize Pride Month, when Commissioners allowed the recognition of Elder Abuse Prevention Awareness Month to move forward without a vote.
Minor accused the other commissioners of not following their own rules.
After it was pointed out, other commissioners did express a need to follow the rules and go back to the previous agenda item to fully approve it.
Commissioner Bobby Whitson defended himself against the accusation by Minor that he and the other commissioners were bigoted.
Whitson pointed to his faith as the reason why he couldn’t approve of designating June as a month for those in the LGBTQ community to be proud.
“I, too, applaud those members of the LGBT community who do good things,” Whitson said. “I also applaud other sinners for the good things that they do, but I cannot applaud any of us in any sin that we may perform.”
Whitson said that even if the motion to recognize Pride Month passed, he personally couldn’t support it due to the sins of homosexuality and pride.
County Judge David Blackburn said that, while he was also in opposition to recognizing Pride Month, he would continue to see the county serve those in the community.
Blackburn said he would not go any further than conveying a respect for LGBTQ resident’s legal rights.
“I will continue to respect each and every person that comes before me and the Commissioners Court,” Blackburn said. “I don’t think we have denied any services or discriminated in the provision of those services, nor would I condone discrimination of services by anyone else.
The rights and responsibilities of those associated with the lesbian, bisexual, gay, transexual, queer, asexual and other similar movements, should, in my opinion, be no less and no greater than any other member of our community.”
Following the vote on Pride Month, Commissioners also voted down another item put forward by Minor, a move to have a bailiff present during public meetings to keep attendees safe at the historic Bell County Courthouse in downtown Belton.
