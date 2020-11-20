BELTON — The Bell County Museum has opened its newest temporary exhibit, “Out of the Vault: Hidden Treasures of Bell County.”
Featured in the exhibit are a range of historic artifacts, quilts, art and photographs from the museum’s extensive collection.
Museum trustees, volunteers and staff personally selected each artifact in the exhibit.
The museum is open Tuesday-Friday noon-5 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m.-5 p.m.
“I enjoyed working with museum volunteers and trustees on selecting items for this exhibit. We are excited to highlight items from our collection that the public has not seen in a while,”said museum curator Mikaela Young.
Out of the Vault displays an impressive range of material culture from Bell County history.
The exhibit includes communication devices such as a historic Victrola record player, telephone from 1900, and an Edison phonograph; musical instruments including a euphonium and trumpet played by Bell County’s Happy Oompah Band; medical devices used by local doctors; a photograph of Elvis Presley during his time at Camp Hood, and much more.
“The opportunity to show off our collection is exciting for the museum trustees and staff,” said Executive Director Coleman Hampton.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.