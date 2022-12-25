BELTON — The Bell County Walk to End Alzheimer’s raised more than $51,000 to support the care, support and research programs of the Alzheimer’s Association.
Ida’s Crusaders was the top fundraising team at this year’s event, raising more than $22,000 — far exceeding their $10,000 goal.
Team captain Frank Garrett — who was a caregiver to his wife Ida for more than nine years before she passed away in 2020 — raised an incredible amount of over $13,000.
He started a team with his daughter, Bianca McBride, to help raise funds and spread awareness.
Alzheimer’s, he said, is an issue that affects families worldwide and believes in advocating and sharing his knowledge.
“I have been a member of the American Legion for 13 years, a member of the VFW for 35 years and a member of the Moose Lodge for 12 years,” Garrett said in a statement.
“When I talk to the members about Alzheimer’s, I’m not a stranger — they know me and what I stand for.”
More than 6 million Americans are living with Alzheimer’s disease — a leading cause of death in the United States.
Additionally, more than 11 million family members and friends provide care to people living with Alzheimer’s and other dementias.
In Texas, more than 400,000 people are living with the disease affecting 1.1 million caregivers.
To learn more about the Alzheimer’s Association’s research and programs, go to alz.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.