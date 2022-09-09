The city of Belton will hold its annual Bacon, Blues & Brews Festival later this month, Sept. 23-24.
This year the weekend event will be held in partnership with H-E-B Plus! — a branch of the supermarket chain.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
The city of Belton will hold its annual Bacon, Blues & Brews Festival later this month, Sept. 23-24.
This year the weekend event will be held in partnership with H-E-B Plus! — a branch of the supermarket chain.
“The two-day festival takes place near the historic Bell County Courthouse and features live entertainment, adult beverages, and a bacon cook-off between local food trucks where the winning team takes home a cash prize,” Judy Garrett, the tourism manager for the city of Belton, said in a news release.
The festival is scheduled to begin with a kickoff party from 5 to 9 p.m. Sept. 23, and will feature the 1st Cavalry Division Rock Band 5-6:30 p.m., and The Damn Torpedoes, a Tom Petty tribute band, 7-9 p.m.
Food trucks and local breweries will be on site.
“On Saturday, Sept. 24, the festival continues, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., with more blues music and brews, but the main event is a food truck competition with bacon-inspired dishes using bacon donated by Belton’s H-E-B Plus! from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.,” Garrett said.
Each team will have access to 10 pounds of bacon, according to the city of Belton.
“The grand prize winner will take home a $500 cash prize, second place is a $350 cash prize and the people’s choice award will receive $250,” Garrett said. “To register a food truck, visit seebelton.com.
“Registration is $200. Participants may see their specialties but are encouraged to hand out samples as judges will be in attendance.”
On Sept. 24, the festival will feature three musical groups: W.C. Clark, the “Godfather of Austin Blues,” from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.; Blue Louie Band 1:30-3:30 p.m.; and the Texas Flood Band, a Stevie Ray Vaughn tribute band, 4-7 p.m.
“Come visit downtown Belton and enjoy some great music and food,” said Paul Romer, city of Belton spokesman.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.