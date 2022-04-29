The life of Susan Kelly Hendrick, an H-E-B partner at the Indian Trail Pharmacy in Harker Heights and a 24-year resident of Texas, was honored with the unveiling of a bench, plaque and planting of a tree at Carl Levin Park during a ceremony on April 22.
Hendrick passed away suddenly from COVID-19 on Aug. 31, 2021, at the age of 61. She left behind a husband, Larry, children Mareena Hendrick, Christina Klespies, and Tiffany Klespies, five grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
More than 50 people assembled on the eastern side of the park to pay their respects including a notable representation of her co-workers from the H-E-B Pharmacy.
Paul Howell, pharmacy manager at the HEB in Heights, told the Herald, “Sue was an outstanding co-worker. She always lifted everyone up with her smile and that caused the rest of us to smile. I’m very blessed to see this event today in her memory. This shows the impact she had on the entire city.”
Another co-worker who shared with the Herald at the dedication was Melisa Gardiner, who had worked with Hendrick for about 2½ years. Gardiner said, “I still feel her presence because I was pregnant when we worked together and I was really nervous during that time. Her words were so encouraging when I would worry about my baby’s health.
“When I begin to tell stories to this child of mine, they will be stories about Sue and the kind of person she was.”
Councilman Michael Blomquist told the Herald that Sue touched many lives in Harker Heights. “She was a bright soul and her smile was contagious. Once she met you, that wonderful memory she was blessed with helped her remember who you were the next time she saw you and called you by name.
“Her contribution of joy and service to others was impressive, and from myself and other individuals, we thought it appropriate to raise funds so she would be remembered with this bench and tree that overlooks the pond. City dollars were not spent on this memoriam but paid for by her friends and family,” Blomquist said.
“Brenda Kitchenmaster of the Heights Rotary Club also assisted in the collection of funds for this project.”
The Harker Heights Parks and Recreation Department assisted in securing the bench, the plaque and the tree planted in Sue’s name, through the department’s program that is available to the public to take advantage of if they would like to honor someone with the planting of a tree or the placement of a bench in a park.
Call 254-953-5657 to learn more about this program.
At the conclusion of the ceremony, Hendrick’s husband, Larry, through tear-filled eyes, said, “I’m overwhelmed with the outpouring of love for Susan by this community. It was love. My wife was special and a wonderful person.”
