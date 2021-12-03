Beto O’Rourke, a politician from El Paso, will make a campaign stop in Harker Heights for a meet and greet from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday at Carl Levin Park, 400 Millers Crossing. He has filed to seek the Democratic nomination for the state’s gubernatorial race.
O’Rourke is a former congressman for District 16. He has also run against Sen. Ted Cruz in 2018, and had a presidential campaign in 2020.
Voters from across the entire state will voter in the gubernatorial race.
Cruz defeated O’Rourke in 2018 by around 3% of the vote. Cruz racked up 4,260,553 votes to O’Rourke’s 4,045,632.
Cruz won Bell County by just over 10% and Coryell County by around 29%.
