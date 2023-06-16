Wednesday was the perfect day for big trucks and kids, with more than two dozen four-wheeled monstrosities parked at the Stewart C. Meyer Harker Heights Public Library showing off.
The annual event brings hundreds of families out to see what the best from public service, emergency management and private enterprise has to offer.
There were tow trucks, police and rescue vehicles, a bus or two, the animal control van, various pieces of heavy equipment and military vehicles on display. Waste Management even sent over one of its cleaner big rigs. A private citizen even brought a “Tow-mater” tow-truck look-alike.
“I’ve never been in a police car,” said 5-year-old Tomas Gonzalez of Harker Heights.
“And, unless you become a policeman, I hope you never will,” his mom, Tonya Gonzalez, said. The Gonzalez family brought out 2-year-old Ricardo, 6-year-old Carlos and 6-month old Erma to the event. All were enthusiastic as they wandered through the parking lot and listened to the sounds of all types of horns and sirens.
Many dedicated personnel from every branch of public service were on hand to answer questions, give tours and show little ones where the horn was.
“I like the tow truck,” Kim Rogers, 6, said. “But, I want to take care of lost animals.” She had just been over to go through the animal control van where cages lined the inside of the vehicle.
Fort Cavazos sent over two military joint light tactical vehicles for inspection with several soldiers who were able to explain what they were used for and what the dials and gauges did.
Nine-year-old Jason Hardy said he was going to be a soldier and listened attentively as he learned how to “drive” the camouflaged duty vehicle.
Parked over on a grassy slope were all types of “green machines.” The city had tractors, mini-buckets and all types of mowers opened so kids could see where to sit and how to work the knobs and levers.
Hill Country Transit even brought a bus for everyone to go through to see how comfortable and modern a bus ride could be.
Rory Blackwell, 8, said he can’t wait until next time. He and his family come every year.
“It’s something we can do together,” Carrie Blackwell of Harker Heights said. “With two boys, it’s like a trip to Disneyland, right here in Heights.”
