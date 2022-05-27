Members of local motorcycle club Possums Den took a 116-mile journey to the town of Bangs, near Brownwood, on Saturday to present a man with spina bifida with a jacket that will make him honorary president.
“I don’t care if you eat or not. Just come meet Kevin; that is all he wants,” Rob Worthy said as the motorcyclists began to start their engines.
Worthy’s son Kevin has both spina bifida and hydrocephalus but he has a dream he has held his entire life.
“Kevin has a lifelong dream to be the president of a motorcycle organization. We have several groups that are going to ride to Bangs and honor Kevin making him president and giving him a motorcycle vest from the group of his choice,” said the groups media organizer Phyllis Bailey on Wednesday.
Over 20 riders gathered at Harker Heights High School early on Saturday morning as they got ready to make their trip.
“I think it’s a good thing,” said David Ruiz, a member of Possums Den.
Chris Bailey was the road captain for the group and member of Possums Den. The motorcycle club has been around for about eight months and has done another charity event before.
“We just wanted to be a riding group. Get everybody to go ride without the politics and everything else behind it. Anyone can join our group and create an event and go ride,” Bailey said.
At 9 a.m. on the dot, the group’s members revved their engines and set off.
