Score! After many years of suffering through birthday tragedies and birthday crises, I had a really good one.
I deserved it. After all, how many times does a girl turn 39? (Don’t answer that ...)
I got well-wishes from family and friends, great gifts (courtesy of my mother, who got my piano tuned for me), and dinner with Boyfriend Billy at a nice restaurant (that’s right, NOT a McDonald’s this year, AND he paid!) with history and atmosphere, as well as darn good food.
So, what exactly happened? My mother cursed me by saying that the Universe was obviously either sleeping or had taken the day off, resulting in the good birthday. I say “cursed” because the next day, the Universe showed up and threw me a little after-party. It even brought a little gift or two for me. How thoughtful.
(Here’s what I’m not examining too closely: It’s possible that my mother hates me, causing her to deliberately provoke the Universe. Payback for my childhood and adolescence, perhaps?)
How did the Universe make itself known? With intense lower back pain that radiated around my body into my abdomen. I’ve experienced this before. It would seem that the Universe saw fit to bestow upon me the gift of Kidney Stones (they deserve the capital letters). Just what I always wanted.
This was on a Saturday. Unless I wanted to make a trip to the emergency room, I had to deal with the pain through the weekend and pray for an appointment with my doctor on Monday (or death, whichever came first).
So I waited it out, making the occasional pathetic moaning noises that scared my poor, demented cat (who, by the way, turned a whopping 14 just two days before my birthday, but managed to escape a bad Universal after-party).
For those unfamiliar with Kidney Stones, let me describe the pain. It feels much like a mule kicking you in the kidney, morphing into a throbbing as it travels around the side, then ending with stabbing sensations in the abdomen.
I’m told that it’s the closest thing to childbirth that you can get (I really believe that those who say this are either childless or took the proffered drugs during childbirth), and though I dispute this claim, I will say that the pain involved will make you think about possibly trading, if not your firstborn, then your second, for some relief.
So, with the pain flaring with the intensity of 1,000 white-hot suns, causing sleepless nights and extreme bouts of nausea and vomiting, and with much louder and more frequent moaning, I made it to Monday morning. My doctor was out of the office, though I did get to see a nurse practitioner, one who I firmly believe was all of 12 years old (why are all my medical professionals resembling Doogie Howser?). And though I told her that I believed I had Kidney Stones, she ordered labs to confirm, then sent me on my way to await results. (Those results took another two days — two days without any pain meds.)
The verdict? Surprise, Kidney Stones! For which I was prescribed not antibiotics, not pain meds, but a medication that is typically prescribed to men — to help them with their prostates (a first for me).
Yep. Kidney Stones and prostate medication. That’s what I got for my birthday from the Universe. I can definitely see the humor in this, but I’m containing my mirth because it hurts when I laugh. Or breathe, for that matter.
Now on the mend, I have to say that, all things considered, it could have been worse.
I could have been hit with the stones ON my birthday instead of after, so I am counting that as a blessing.
It’s okay, Mom. I know you didn’t mean to release the Universe-Kraken. Besides,if I actually had a prostate, it would be a healthy one.
Stephanie Ratts GRISSOM is a Herald correspondent.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.