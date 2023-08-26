As the heat continues to keep us inside, I’ve been researching small quilting projects. I’m really anticipating that September will bring cooler temperatures. Something in the 80s would be nice?
I’ve been thinking about maybe joining a block of the month (BOM). Keepsake Quilting has several coming up that have caught my eye. There are some good points to a BOM project.
Once a month you receive your section of the project. How nice to get something in the mail besides trash ads and bills.
You get all the required fabric, pattern and instructions. Fabric selection is done by the company you decide to buy from.
Some quilters do not like the fabric selection process, so this step is an added bonus. And some BOM’s come in several colorways so you can pick the colors you like.
This monthly section is small enough to keep you motivated and also get a sense of achievement.
Then you can look forward to next month when the next section/block arrives. There’s no big yardage to deal with. Each BOM usually lasts 10 to 12 months; you can look forward to finishing all the blocks so you can finally assemble the quilt top.
Ask any of my friends and they’ll tell you I like to purchase kits. Yes, I can coordinate fabrics for a quilt top, but if I find a kit I like, I’ll purchase it. I have several kits in my sewing room just waiting for my attention. A BOM is almost like a kit, except it’s broken down into bite size monthly pieces.
My worry is that I won’t keep up with it. I spend most of my time longarm quilting for others, so my private time is limited.
I’ll also admit I spend time on the computer. Earlier this year I enrolled in an online quilting class, which took hours of watching and practicing. Yesterday I signed up for another quilting class by the same instructor. I love her teaching method and I feel like I want to invest in myself and will be able to offer my customers a wider range of quilting options.
Depending on what BOM you enroll in, it could offer you the opportunity to learn a new technique. Maybe a piecing or applique technique that you haven’t tried before.
When you join a BOM, you are a member of the group and you can make new friends on Facebook and use that platform to help you with any problems you may encounter through the months. Or maybe you can help someone else who’s having a problem.
You pay for your BOM monthly. It’s automatically charged to the credit card you provided. So the small amount you pay each month does not sound so bad as paying up front for the whole quilt top. But if you take the time to add up that small amount by how many months it took to complete the top, it does add up to quite a hefty sum.
I’m going to continue to search for the BOM that speaks to me. I have plenty to keep me busy right now but if something comes along, I plan to enroll in it.
Nancy C. JUDD is a Herald correspondent.
