Tiana Quick, chief executive officer of the Boys and Girls Clubs of Central Texas, served as guest speaker at the Jan. 24 th luncheon meeting of the Harker Heights Kiwanis Club at Zum Edelweiss German Restaurant.
Quick was accompanied by Isabel Hubbard, the new development director of the Boys and Girls Clubs.
Club member David McClure introduced Quick by saying that she had been a staff member of the Boys and Girls Club for the past 14 years. She is now the CEO over 29 sites across Central Texas.
Quick said, “As of today, we operate 29 clubs across a 5,700-square-mile radius of Central Texas in 10 communities and serve about 13,000 youth each year.
“What is most important to us is that we do all that for $20 per student. If a student tells us they can’t afford the $20, we’ll scholarship them. We’re not going to let that come between us and the opportunity for a student to participate in our programs.”
The Boys and Girls Clubs have three major priorities: (1) Academic Success ... making sure that every student graduates on time and with a plan whether it be college, the military or a career school. (2) Healthy Lifestyles … making good choices and staying away from risky behavior and
(3) Character/Leadership…being the type of person that when one of them becomes your neighbor, you’re glad to have them.
In 2018-19, the Boys and Girls Clubs opened a unit in Nolanville, two units of the EWC Taylor
Clubs, in addition to opening the Gatesville Teen Center along with acquiring, renovating and opening the new Downtown Killeen MLB Club.
In 2022, there was a permanent home for the Boys and Girls Clubs built in Copperas Cove, new playgrounds in Lampasas and Gatesville, new vehicles in the transportation fleet and the purchase of a new facility in Harker Heights.
“Our downtown Killeen facility, which used to be the old Texas State Bank across from the library includes state of the art technology activities for the kids, arts and crafts center, teaching kitchen and recreation area. The most important part of the facility, which will be in Phase 2, is a family therapy and counseling center,” Quick said.
Quick said, “Kids must be mentally well before they can do anything else. They must feel emotionally safe. They won’t all take advantage of the counseling center, but it will be there in their neighborhood if they need it led by licensed professionals and registered behavioral technicians from Texas A & M University and interns who will also be coming along.”
For more information about the Boys and Girls Clubs of Central Texas contact: Tiana Quick, chief executive officer, tquick@bgctx.org or call 254-226-9197.
