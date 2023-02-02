Kiwanis

Kiwanis Club member David McClure, right, thanks Tiana Quick, chief executive officer and Isabel Hubbard, development director, of the Boys and Girls Clubs of Central Texas at the club’s Jan. 24th meeting. Quick, who has been a staff member for the Boys and Girls Club for 14 years, oversees 29 Boys and Girls Club locations in Central Texas.

 bob massey | Herald

Tiana Quick, chief executive officer of the Boys and Girls Clubs of Central Texas, served as guest speaker at the Jan. 24 th luncheon meeting of the Harker Heights Kiwanis Club at Zum Edelweiss German Restaurant.

Quick was accompanied by Isabel Hubbard, the new development director of the Boys and Girls Clubs.

