The new Harker Heights Boys and Girls Club facility in Harker Heights will be named after a local businessman.
It was announced on Sunday by the Boys and Girls Clubs of Central Texas that the new facility at 200 Nola Ruth Blvd. will be named the “Subhani Family Clubhouse.” The announcement was made at an outreach event, hosted by Samir and Lilian Halabi at Acropolis. According to the news release, the new club will feature an in-house counseling center for local youth, a teaching kitchen, a STEM lab among other things.
Abdul Subhani has served on the Boys and Girls Clubs of Texas corporate board, as well as the local Boys and Girls Clubs Board (Clements – Killeen, Nolanville, Harker Heights) for more than 20 years. He has served in many roles during his tenure, including board chair and he currently serves on the Executive Committee and as the Human Resource Chair.
Subhani got his start with Boys and Girls Clubs as a part-time IT tech. He significantly impacted the youth and the board, so much so the board later agreed to sponsor his work visa and permanent residency, which helped him become a United States citizen, according to the release.
“Subhani is a successful entrepreneur who continually gives back to the Clubs with his time and financial support. He represents what we want for all youth who join one of our Clubs: To benefit from all that the Boys and Girls Clubs of Central Texas has to offer and to one day give back to other youth in our community so they can have the same promising opportunities,” according to the release.
The addition of this local club in Harker Heights will reduce the number of elementary students on a waitlist for program services and give them a safe place to go after school in an environment that stimulates, fosters and cultivates growth, the release said.
Fees for the club are $20 a month, with scholarships available for families in need. According to the release, these programs provide parents with peace of mind regarding child safety and program affordability.
Boys and Girls Clubs of Central Texas is taking donations to raise $1.3 million to meet the construction deadline by the summer of 2024.
