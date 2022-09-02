Local soldier and baker Edward Jervis’ first go-round at the Harker Heights Farmers Market was so successful that he announced on his Ed’s Breds Facebook page this week that he will be back again Saturday.

Having started his baked goods business recently, Jervis said last weekend that he began hearing about the Harker Heights Farmers Market while he was selling at monthly markets elsewhere.

0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.