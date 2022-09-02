Local soldier and baker Edward Jervis’ first go-round at the Harker Heights Farmers Market was so successful that he announced on his Ed’s Breds Facebook page this week that he will be back again Saturday.
Having started his baked goods business recently, Jervis said last weekend that he began hearing about the Harker Heights Farmers Market while he was selling at monthly markets elsewhere.
“I decided to come to Heights because all the times that I’ve been in Temple at their monthly market, the other vendors have nothing but great things to say about Harker Heights,” Jervis said.
Ed’s Breds had humble beginnings, when Jervis began experimenting with his wife’s sourdough bread maker his mother-in-law gifted her a couple years ago.
Now, Jervis’ “menu” of items includes sourdough bread, Vienna bread, chocolate babka, challah bread, Finnish korvapuusti cinnamon rolls and Bavarian pretzels.
In his Facebook post announcing his return to the Harker Heights Farmers Market, Jervis said he is bringing more pretzels, which proved to be popular.
The pretzels are even popular among his family, who has spent a great deal of time in Europe due to Jervis’ job in the Army.
“I wanted to make breads we missed, especially the pretzels,” Jervis said of starting his baking venture. “I have to make pretzels almost every day for my kids because that’s what they got used to in Germany.”
Since first setting up shop at the Temple Farmers Market last November, Jervis said it has been a whirlwind of support. Barring weather issues, it is not uncommon for the senior noncommissioned officer to sell out of his baked goods.
He has also generated some fanfare with his bread, so much so that shoppers are willing to travel for it.
“I’m extremely grateful for all the customers,” he said last weekend. “Even today, I had a customer who reached out to me on social media (who was) driving an hour — coming all the way from Leander — to get my stuff.”
Jervis admitted that he wishes he could attend more markets, but his job in the Army sometimes prevents that. He also said he enjoys the market setting that when he retires and moves his family to Wisconsin, he is considering continuing to sell at markets as opposed to setting up a storefront.
No matter the method for selling, Jervis said last weekend that his interest in baking has changed his post-Army plans.
“This has changed the entire future of Ed Jervis’ life, and you know the family and everything,” he said. “We never thought that I’d be looking into opening my own business, but that is exactly the plan as soon as the Army lets me out.”
