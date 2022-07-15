Sunday’s jazz gospel brunch gave attendees good feels as ticket holders were drawn into the greenhouse-like environment at Mililani Woods in Harker Heights. A larger-than-anticipated crowd enjoyed the fellowship and music during the two-hour event.
“The atmosphere is beautiful and the food is so delicious,” Eugene Cornwall said about Sunday’s Gospel Jazz Brunch event hosted by Richard Hegens Jr. and SMTH Anointing Sounds Music Studio. Organizers expected between 65 and 80 guests, but workers at Miliani Woods Event Center eventually put out enough chairs and tables to seat a crowd of more than 100 people.
“I am so grateful to you all for coming,” Hegens said. “And, many thanks to Dennis and Marci Ng for their continuous support in the use of their venue.” Mililani Woods is a multi-use venue and was fashioned by the Ngs, who have fond memories of their hometown of Mililani, Hawaii, on the island of Oahu.
Hegens introduced the Master of Ceremonies, Roland Stewart, who welcomed visitors to the tented venue. Through twinkle lights, guests found their way through the buffet line and to their seats. Ticket holders met old friends, new friends and some met jazz gospel. The get-together combined it all for an afternoon of peaceful worship and togetherness.
Stewart introduced the ensemble musicians, including singer Wendy Blackwood, Hegens on flute, Frank Allen III and L.J. Bowman on keyboards, lead guitarist George Arce, violinist James Clarkson and drummer Ivory Harris. The ensemble played during the meal and throughout the afternoon. Guests were treated to selections by saxophonist Lewis Wright and poetry by Wendy Blackwood.
“We always have a good time at these events,” Michelle Overstreet said. “The gospel is true and you know the Lord is in this place.”
In addition to great music, the afternoon event made time for guests to visit several vendor tables to browse and purchase items. Sponsored vendors included Mary Kay Cosmetics, Leading Lady Bling, African Arts and Liquids of the Earth.
Whit-a-Girl Catering by Whitney Tucker provided the meal which included a salad bar and two entrees.
Mon’ Amie’s Caribbean Flava Ice was on hand to share their some scrumptious iced concoctions.
“This was very well done,” Connie Bivins said. Bivins and her daughter, Ilene Score, plan to attend the next event scheduled in September.
