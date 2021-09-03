My hat goes off to anyone who works for area municipalities, school districts, hospitals, government agencies and others whose job it is to serve the real or perceived needs of people.
I realize that the Harker Heights City Council budget retreat that was held Aug. 27 is not the only one that’s been held where the topics of discussion focused on the well-being of others.
I’ve been reporting on the activities and events of the city for several years now. This is the first budget retreat I’ve covered for the Killeen Daily Herald and I came away with a new perspective about all those in my part of Texas who serve and get paid for their work and others who volunteer just because they are helpful people.
Can you imagine serving on a school board that sits through a public forum that lasts more than two hours? It’s apparent that people want to talk and complain but not many take the time to say “thanks.”
There’s no way you can work in places like these and make everyone happy or supply what they’re wanting. In a lot of situations, it just isn’t possible!
Especially these days, it’s refreshing to work with or for an organization where the employers and employees are united in purpose. There is so much division and strife now that many are asking if we will ever recover to a sense of normalcy that simply brings up another topic.
There’s also fairness on that list, and I can talk about that first hand from when I was a kid. I was never the big kid on the block and experienced being beaten up a little by the school bullies and also some treatment by teachers that I didn’t care for. Sometimes I would sing myself out of harm’s way or laugh a lot in times of dire circumstances.
The story of “It’s my handkerchief. ... No, it’s my handkerchief” is one that I’ll never forget.
I was in the third grade and it was P.E. time underway outside. For some reason, I took a bandana to school and wore it in my back pants pocket all day.
During P.E., a kid named Gary Hewitt yanked the bandana out of my pocket and took off running with it.
I pursued him and all the while yelled, “Gary, that’s mine. Give it back!” The P.E. teacher caught us in the act of pulling it back and forth to see who would gain possession. She didn’t ask many questions but commanded us to report to the principal’s office.
I wasn’t perfect but I never had been to the principal’s office before. This was doubly embarrassing because P.E. ended as we sat waiting on the principal, Mr. Cypert, and our classmates got a good look at two boys in trouble.
Mr. Cypert began his inquiry by saying, “I understand that you two boys were fighting over a bandana on the playground, to which we responded, “Yes!”
Next was the question of all questions! “Bob,” said Mr. Cypert, “Whose fault do you think this is?”
I said, “It’s Gary’s.”
Question two: “Gary, whose fault do you think this is?”
Of course, his answer was, “It was Bob’s.”
This is my bandana, I said to myself.
“Well, said Mr. Cypert, “I think you’re both to blame and you’re both getting a lick.”
Guess what I thought to myself? I wanted to pull every blond hair out of this kid’s head. And here they came, Whack …Whack! So much for the first of two whacks I ever got in elementary school.
My take away from this: Don’t allow your children to wear bandanas in school and always play with just the good kids.
Bob Massey is a Herald correspondent.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.