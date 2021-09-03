Brandi Gutierrez, 40, lives in Belton, owns Healthy Happiness in Harker Heights
What brought you to the area?
I love the small-town feel and have served the community in a Health Care field for 20 and felt that this town was a great place to open my business.
Married? Kids?
I am married to Jesse; we have four kids — Clarissa, 19, Julissa, 15, Jayden, 10, and Jesse James, 4.
Where are you from originally?
I grew up in Bell County. I was born in Hondo and lived in Uvalde until I was 8 years old. Then we moved to Bell County.
What do you like about Harker Heights?
I like the small-town feel of the place.
What do you dislike about Harker Heights?
I honestly do not dislike anything about Harker Heights.
What is your favorite restaurant in Harker Heights?
My favorite restaurant in Harker Heights is Arepitas.
Where is your favorite place to shop in Harker Heights?
My favorite place to shop in Harker Heights is Kirklands.
What community work do you do?
I have helped and served on committees for Alzheimer’s Walk, Parkinson’s, Breast Cancer Awareness, Nursing Home Donations. When COVID hit, my family came together to sew over 2,000 masks to donate to hospitals and facilities all over Bell County.
What made you decide to open a business?
I wanted to open my business to help others. I have always done it for large corporations and I wanted to do it on a more direct and individual level personally.
What was the last book that you read?
The last book that I read was “Bendy and the Ink Machine” to my son.
What was the last movie that you saw?
The last movie that I saw was “The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard.”
