Angel Terron, 27, lives in Harker Heights, owns 7th Heaven CBD and More in Killeen.
1. What brought you to the area?
I moved back to Texas in August. I took over the 7th Heaven CBD and More CBD business from my uncle effective April 4. 2023.
Married? Kids?
I am single with no kids.
Who are your parents?
My mom is Sabrina and my dad is Luis Angel Terron.
Do you have any siblings?
On my mom side have three brothers and a little sis. On Dad’s side I have two sisters and several step brothers and sisters from both sides of the family I am in the middle of all of them.
Where you from originally?
I am originally from Fort Hood, born at Darnall Army Hospital.
What do you like about Harker Heights?
I like the people they are friendly and you can connect with them. I love meeting new people and love the friendly feel of this area.
What do you dislike about Harker Heights?
I dislike the 4 p.m. traffic.
What do you think that Harker Heights is missing?
A central hub where people can meet.
Where is your favorite place to eat in Harker Heights?
My favorite place to eat is Razzoo’s.
Where is your favorite place to shop in Harker Heights?
My favorite place to shop in Harker Heights is Ross.
What do you think you can bring to Harker Heights?
I think that I can bring connections to Harker Heights.
What community work do you do?
I help donate to the Hope House Hamilton, they help with those who are rehabilitating from drug use and alcohol abuse.
What awards and achievements have you received?
I own a business at a young age, I received the certificate of completion from Huston Tillotson University’s school of business and technology; it teaches how to start a business and how to run a profitable small business.
What was the last book that you read?
The last book that I read was “Million Dollar Habits” by Robert Ringer.
What was the last movie that you saw?
The last movie that I saw was “The Flash.”
Where do you see yourself in 10 years?
I see myself owning a franchise and helping other entrepreneurs.
