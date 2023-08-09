Sara Januszka, 52, is owner and operator of Bite the Bagel in Harker Heights, lives in Killeen.
How long has your store been open?
How long has your store been open?
We have been open ten years in April.
Are you married?
Yes, happily married to Jim.
Where are you from originally?
I am originally from Grand Haven, Michigan.
What brought you to the area?
The military brought us here. My husband was in military. Once he retired, we decided to stay.
How many children do you have?
We have five children: Oliver, Hannah, Emma, Nicholas, and Ella.
What made you open a shop?
My husband had one before we got married in Michigan that he and his sister opened. When he retired from the military, he decided to open another one here in Harker Heights.
What do you like about Harker Heights?
I love the community in Harker Heights.
What is your favorite restaurant in Harker Heights?
My favorite restaurant in Harker Heights is Arepitas.
Where is your favorite place to shop in Harker Heights?
My favorite place to shop in Harker Heights is Ross.
What do you think that Harker Heights is missing?
Harker Heights is missing a bigger animal shelter. Harker Heights us also missing something for the kids to do and that is affordable.
Tell me about your parents.
My mom was a stay-at-home mom and my dad worked for a local newspaper. My parents’ names are, Jake and Judy Vermurlen.
Do you have any siblings?
Yes, I have three older sisters and a younger brother. Susan, Barbra, Kathy, me, and Jake Jr.
What community work do you do?
I donate bagels to the local schools. For the past three years I’ve fostered dogs and puppies for the local rescue. I get them out of the shelter. They get them fully vetted then we put them on our adoptees page to good homes. The adoption fee that we get we put toward another animal; we don’t keep it. Central Texas Lost and Found Pets.
What was the last movie that you saw?
The last movie that I saw was “Barbie.”
Where do you see yourself in 10 years?
In 10 years I see myself still selling bagels and still exercising.
