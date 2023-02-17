Lakeisha Herrera, 44, lives in Killeen, owns businesses in Harker Heights.
What is your job / occupation?
Lakeisha Herrera, 44, lives in Killeen, owns businesses in Harker Heights.
What is your job / occupation?
I am a Business Start-up Coach. I also have Airbnb and commercial property in Harker Heights.
Married? Kids?
Married to Sekayi Herrera. We have four kids: Shakanah, Kylan, Kesai, and Kzjari Herrera.
Where are you from originally?
I am originally from New Orleans, Louisiana.
What brought you to this area?
I felt it would provide a better opportunity for me and my family.
Do you have any siblings?
Yes, I’m the oldest.
What do you like about Harker Heights?
I enjoy the small community vibe. Everything is nearby and conveniently located. It may be weird but what I love most is the twice-a-week trash pickup.
What do you dislike about Harker Heights?
I don’t have any dislikes about Harker Heights.
What is your favorite restaurant in Harker Heights?
My favorite restaurant in Harker Heights is Cheddars.
What is your favorite place to shop in Harker Heights?
My favorite place to shop in Harker Heights is Target.
Do you enjoy working from home?
I enjoy it. I’d much rather be at home working. I like the flexibility.
What community work do you do?
I volunteer as a guest teacher at Shoemaker High School AVID class. I teach AVID students about creating a life plan and money management.
What is the last book that you read?
The last book that I read was “No Excuses” by Brian Tracy.
What is the last movie that you saw?
The last movie that I saw was “Black Panther.”
Where do you see yourself in 10 years?
I see myself happy. Whatever that may look like, that’s my end goal. I don’t have anything particular I want in a set amount of time, but I definitely see myself with a horse and a small farm.
