Chris Hamm, 31, lives in Killeen, owns Legacy Martial Arts in Harker Heights.
What brought you to the area?
My family was military. I have been here since the age of 3.
Where are you from originally?
I was born in North Carolina.
Tell me about your family.
I am happily married with three kids. I had a brand new baby boy just born two months ago. My kids are a 10-year-old girl, a 5-year-old girl and a 2-month-old boy. My lovely wife’s name is Amanda Hamm. My mother lives in Killeen.
Do you have any siblings? Were do they live?
I am the oldest out of three. Both of my siblings live in Killeen.
Where is your business located?
Legacy Martial Arts is located on FM 2410, just past Harker Heights High.
What age group do you teach martial arts to?
I teach martial arts to kids ages 3 years and above.
What community work do you do?
I raise funds for charities. I have a leadership team of martial arts students. The students earn a special patch every time they do something for the community. This is an ongoing activity. The group does things like planting trees, volunteering at the animal shelter and more. We do Break A Thon Wounded Warrior. We are members of the Harker Heights Chamber of Commerce.
What do you like about Harker Heights?
I like that it is business friendly and very supportive.
What do you dislike about Harker Heights?
I dislike the fact that they do not have more activities for the kids.
What is your favorite restaurant in Harker Heights?
My favorite restaurant in Harker Heights is Palmeras.
Where is your favorite place to shop at in Harker Heights?
Barnes and Noble.
What is the last book that you read?
The last book that I read was “Success Principles” by Jack Canfield.
What was the last television show that you saw?
The last television show that I saw was “The Big Bang Theory.”
If you could be a fruit, what kind would you be and why?
I would be a lime because it is a very unique flavor and a lot of people like it, it can be used many different ways and it is recognizable.
Where do you see yourself in 10 years?
In 10 years I see myself with multiple Legacy Martial Arts locations in the Central Texas area.
