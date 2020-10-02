Terry Delano, 60, lives and works in Harker Heights.
Where do you work?
I am employed with Delano Management Franchise for Golden Chick. We own the franchises in both Killeen and Harker Heights.
Where you from originally?
I am originally from here. My parents are from here, born and raised.
Married? Kids?
I am happily married for the past 33 years to my lovely wife, Sheryl. I have three grown children, Travis, Whitney and Tanner.
Why did you decide to run for Harker Heights City Council?
I like the positive direction that the current (Place 4) councilman has the city going in. He is stepping down and I really think that he is a good city councilman. I would like to continue to move the city in the direction that he has already started. I also really want someone on the council that has a business perspective of things.
What do you like about Harker Heights?
I like my neighborhood. Harker Heights has everything that you would want and need in one spot. We are also close to the lake and that is great.
What do you dislike about Harker Heights?
There isn’t anything that I really dislike about Harker Heights.
Where is your favorite place to eat in Harker Heights?
Golden Chick would be my first choice. My close second choice would be Razzoo’s.
Where is your favorite place to shop in Harker Heights?
My favorite place to shop in Harker Heights is Heights Lumber.
What community work do you do?
I am on the Education Foundation Board/finance committee, I am on the Clayshoot Committee and I was on the Killeen Independent School District Board of Trustees for 10 years.
What awards have you received?
I have received an award from the Killeen Independent School District School Board. I was recognized for my 10 years of service. I received an award from Killeen Area Alliance of Black School Educators in 2015.
What was the last book that you read?
The last book that I read was “The Power of Consecration” by Jeremiah Johnson.
What was the last movie that you saw?
The last movie that I saw was “American Sniper.”
What advice would you give your younger self?
I would tell my younger self to listen to the advice from my dad.
Where do you see yourself in 10 years?
I hope to be partially retired and being able to travel a little bit more and visit my grandkids.
Editor’s Note: The Harker Heights Herald has featured Spotlight articles on City Council candidates Lynda Nash and Terry Delano. The Herald plans to interview Jeffrey Harris, the third candidate for the Place 4 seat on the City Council, in next week’s edition.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.