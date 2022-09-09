Jason Clayton, 42, owner and operator of A to Z 360 Creations, lives in Harker Heights
What is your job / occupation?
Jason Clayton, 42, owner and operator of A to Z 360 Creations, lives in Harker Heights
What is your job / occupation?
I am a math teacher by trade who is currently on active-duty orders.
Married? Kids?
I am married. Spouse: Desiree Clayton; kids, Jason, 16; Alison, 10; Ralyn, 9; Jackson, 9; Jaise-Paul, 2; Jalil (due in November).
Where are you from originally?
Born in Canton, Ohio, grew up in Jacksonville, Florida.
What brought you to this area?
My spouse is an active-duty soldier, so Uncle Sam brought us here.
Do you have any siblings?
I have two brothers, Craig (older); Joshua (younger).
Tell me about your family,
I grew up in a single-family home with a mother who struggled but always made a way. My maternal grandmother, who was a proud member of Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Incorporated, helped my mom split the responsibility of raising me. I am currently married and live with my wife, mother-in-love, brother-in-love, and my 9-year-old bonus daughter and my 2-year-old son. I have three children from a previous relationship that live in New York.
What do you like about Harker Heights?
I like the Harker Heights recreational activities for my 9 y/o daughter Ralyn, the close proximity to food (restaurants as well as grocery options).
What do you dislike about Harker Heights?
The only thing I dislike is there are no sidewalks.
What is your favorite restaurant in Harker Heights?
The Shack Caribbean Seafood and Grill.
What is your favorite place to shop in Harker Heights?
We love Market Heights because there is something for everyone all in one location. It’s not a major shopping mall, but it gets the job done until we can get to one.
How long have you been in business or yourself?
My wife and I have been owner / operators of our 360 Photo Booth for a little over a year now. The market in Killeen is different than the Atlanta / Birmingham market where we came from, but we have had some really amazing opportunities since we have been here and look forward to continuing to meet the needs of our clients from A to Z. You can find us here. Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/AtoZ360Creations. Instagram: @AtoZ360creations same for IG.
What community work do you do?
I spent the past few months volunteering as a coach for a local AAU football team.
What is your last book that you read?
“The Naked Marriage” by Dave and Ashley Willis.
What is the last movie that you saw?
“The DC League of Super-Pets.”
What advice would you give your younger self.
To never be afraid to be honest with others and trust your instincts.
Where do you see yourself in 10 years?
In 10 years I pray that God blesses me to be on my second career after retiring from the Army Reserves with at least 27 years of service.
I pray that by then I will be back in the classroom as a math teacher and a football coach or working as a government civilian building towards my second retirement.
Happily married to my beautiful wife still with three children attending HBCU’s, counting down until the last two head off to college.
