Eunkyung Angulo, 55, is owner and manager of Eun’s Café in Harker Heights
Married?
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Eunkyung Angulo, 55, is owner and manager of Eun’s Café in Harker Heights
Married?
Yes, to my wonderful husband named Joey.
Do you have any children?
I have two sons that I love and am very proud of: Martin and Alex.
Where are you from originally?
I am originally from Seoul, Korea.
What brought you here?
My husband got stationed at Fort Hood.
Do you have any siblings?
My siblings are in Korea. My father passed July 2022.
What do you like about Harker Heights?
I like the Harker Heights dog park.
What do you think that Harker Heights is missing?
Signs in the dog park. I have two dogs. A park sign that says if you don’t pick up your dog’s poo you get a fine. Those small things make the town clean and pretty.
What do you dislike about Harker Heights?
There isn’t anything that I really dislike about Harker Heights.
What is your favorite restaurant in Harker Heights?
My favorite restaurant in Harker Heights is Papa’s café. Good food and good service.
Where is your favorite place to shop at in Harker Heights?
Barnes & Noble and Target.
What was the last book that you read?
The last book that I read was “What’s so Amazing about Grace?”
What was the last movie that you saw?
The last movie that I saw was “Okko’s Inn.”
What community work do you do?
I volunteer with my church.
What advice would you give your younger self?
When you do something, don’t think or worry too much, but think more wisely.
Tell me about your family.
My husband is an Army veteran and he loves motorcycles. We have been married for 25 years. I have two sons that are very different from each other. One is very quiet soft spoken, eat chicken all day and Korean food. The other son is very active and gym lover, outgoing son. I also have two big and unique dogs. They’re our family also.
Why did you open a cafe in Harker Heights?
The reason I opened the store is because I like coffee, so I think it’s a good opportunity to communicate with people. A place where neighbors with the same hobbies can share opinions and culture (food, language, reading, music, etc.) and I would like to remain in a place where they can participate in community service.
Where do you see yourself in 10 years?
I hope that I still work and own Eun’s Cafe (only part time), take trips with my husband more. Travel with mission trips, and volunteer for church and my community.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.