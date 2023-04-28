Community graphic

Staffing for the Carl Levin Park Pool remains critically low, and swim lesson and pool pass registration will need to be postponed until staffing levels have risen, Harker Heights Parks and Recreation announced this week.

Registration typically opens the last Saturday of April. The Parks and Recreation Department will look to open these by the middle of May, but more details will be released closer to that time, the news release stated.

0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.