Staffing for the Carl Levin Park Pool remains critically low, and swim lesson and pool pass registration will need to be postponed until staffing levels have risen, Harker Heights Parks and Recreation announced this week.
Registration typically opens the last Saturday of April. The Parks and Recreation Department will look to open these by the middle of May, but more details will be released closer to that time, the news release stated.
Lifeguarding and swim instruction is the perfect summer job for people of all ages, the release noted. Across the country, community swimming pools are seeing staffing shortages that have shortened programming or led to full pool closures.
The Carl Levin Park Outdoor Pool is a seasonal pool operated by the Harker Heights Parks and Recreation Department.
The pool typically opens on Memorial Day Weekend and closes mid-August. Last year, due to a nationwide shortage of part-time aquatics staff, the Carl Levin Park Outdoor Pool reduced hours, limited aquatics programs, and had a delayed opening.
“We are certainly concerned about what staffing shortages are doing to summer programming,” said Jeff Achee, Parks and Recreation director for the City of Harker Heights.
“We are working hard this year to get enough staff to operate fully, but we are far from that point right now.”
To encourage applicants, Harker Heights Parks and Recreation will offer reimbursement for American Red Cross Lifeguard Certification to offset the up-front costs that applicants must pay.
To be eligible for reimbursement, the applicant must have received certification after Jan. 1, 2023 and must agree to work through at least Aug. 13, 2023. Because the pool facility does not have a “deep end,” certification courses cannot be conducted at the pool and must be sought out elsewhere.
For more information, please contact Jeff Achee, Kiarrah Carlisle, or Wesley Alvarez at 254-953-5657 or go to www.harkerheights.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.