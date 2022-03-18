Kanetia Durden, 36, medically retired military, works in Harker Heights as a caterer, lives in Killeen.
Where are you from originally?
Prattville, Alabama.
What brought you to the area?
I was active-duty Army and got stationed here November 2012.
Married? Kids?
Single with 4 kids. (Ja’Merion 19, Steve 17, Asia 14, Serenity 3)
Do you have any siblings?
I am the oldest child of three children (all girls). My sisters’ names are Mecia, 34, and Shameka 35.
What made you start a catering business?
That Girl Netia Catering started because of my love for beautiful seasoned food.
What do you like about the Harker Heights area?
I really like the Harker Heights area.
What do you dislike about the Harker Heights area?
There is nothing I don’t like about it.
What is your favorite restaurant in Harker Heights?
My favorite restaurants in Harker Heights are Cheddars and Razzoo’s.
Where is your favorite place to shop in Harker Heights?
My favorite places to shop at in Harker Heights, because I couldn’t choose just one, are as follows: I love Ross, Bath & Body Works and Target.
What do you think that Harker Heights is missing?
Harker Heights is missing a Waffle House.
What was the last book that you read?
The last book that I read was “Rich Dad, Poor Dad” by Robert Kiyosaki.
What was the last movie that you saw?
The last movie that I saw was, “Mr. Church.”
What community work do you do?
I often go downtown and feed the homeless. Even after my caterings, I will go down to check on them and feed them.
Where do you see yourself in 10 years?
In 10 years, I see myself having my own upscale restaurant and franchising them out globally. Continuing to build generational wealth for my kids and impacting people’s lives through good food.
