NOLANVILLE – Hundreds of spectators attended the first Centex Chilipalloza and Car Show benefiting local charities at the Pit Stop Bar in Nolanville on Saturday.
Lonestar Mopar auto club and Descendants of the Republic RC 1836 motorcycle club hosted the eventwhich included a silent and live auction, raffle, bouncy house, trunk-or-treat, live music, chili cook-off, about 20 vendors and other activities for children and adults.
President and founder of Lonestar Mopar Ashley Noe said the event was the first annual show and had about 35 vehicle entries in attendance and the goal was to raise funds for local charities.
“We are raising money for Garden of Hope Central Texas, which is a local foster home, so we plan on donating our funds and proceeds that we make today off the car show to them,” Noe said.
Noe said her organization selected Garden of Hope Central Texas because several members of Lonestar Mopar volunteer their time there and brought the kids to the car show to trick-or-treat. Garden of Hope Central Texas helps children make the adjustment into foster care.
“It’s important to me that the kids still be able to have a childhood, regardless of what their situation is,” Noe said.
Noe said she was impressed with the turnout for the event.
“Our community always steps up, always shows up for anything,” Noe said. “A month ago, we hosted a car wash for a little boy that has brain cancer and in the rain Killeen (residents) still showed up to support him.”
Descendants of the Republic RC 1836 President Todd Hennis said the goal of the event in addition to raising money for charities was to get families out and do something for children.
“Since COVID happened, there really hasn’t been the festivals and other things because they have been canceled,” Hennis said. “So, we’re just doing something to get people out, get them active, and support the community.”
Hennis said the motorcycle club presented a check for $1,000 to Scottish Rite Hospital for Children in Dallas during the event. He said the club has also supported charities like Families in Crisis, Angel Heart, and Ronald McDonald house in Temple. Hennis said these charity benefits are all about supporting the local community.
“I’m from Texas, my family has been in Texas since 1827,” Hennis said. “We’re descendants of the people that formed the Republic of Texas, and it’s all about supporting Texas and the people of Texas.”
Hennis said money is being donated to causes that many people do not realize exist like addressing children’s needs when entering the foster care system.
“A lot of people don’t realize that those kids get a trash bag with everything they own when they’re going into foster care,” Hennis said. “So, we give them some money so we can buy some duffle bags, give them a little bit of dignity since it’s not their fault that they’re orphans.”
Hennis said children are sometimes taken by Child Protective Services in the middle of the night with just wearing their pajamas.
“Give these organizations a little bit of money so they can get these kids clothes, it’s not that kid’s fault that he or she grew up in bad circumstances,” Hennis said. “Give them the opportunity to be successful in life, and every dollar we can give them makes a kid’s life a little better.”
Thomas Primeaux said he and his daughters Galasiah Primeaux, 7, Breslyn Primeaux, 5, and son JadenPrimeaux, 13, came to the event to show their support.
“They told us that during the daytime the event was kid friendly and kids love Halloween and love getting dressed up for Halloween,” Thomas Primeaux said. “Just wanted the kids to come and have a good time and for a good cause.”
Pitstop Bar manager Twilla Reidinger said about 20 vendors were present at the event.
“We are doing a chili cookoff, and car show and have around 20 vendors,” Reidinger said. “Everything from nails, necklaces, and rings, and there are games for kids.”
Kimmy Chapman, an event coordinator for the Pitstop Bar, said the vendors were not charged a fee but were requested to donate items for the auctions.
“We said if you want to come out here and set up, please donate some of your products to us to put together the silent auction so we can promote you, but also help benefit the charities,” Chapman said.
Chapman said the bar was a local business and was also supporting other local businesses during the event.
“COVID killed us and a lot of small businesses didn’t make it through with COVID,” Chapman said.
Megan Kent, a local Scentsy consultant and vendor at the event, said she decided to participate in the event because of her love for the product and to support local charities.
“I love sharing Scentsy with everybody, it’s a great product and a joy to share it,” Kent said. “I’ll be donating a portion of my proceeds to charity.”
Kent is also a member of Lonestar Mopar, said giving back to the community through these events is their main goal.
“We’ve done a car wash recently to help Rory Paul, who was diagnosed with brain cancer, and we raised over $1,500 for him,” Kent said. “It’s nice to go and give back to the parents who feel like it’s helpless, with kids with cancer, women with domestic violence, and stuff like that, to let them know that there are people out there that care for them.”
Meriah Wail, with Jackson and Wail Lazer Designs in Copperas Cove, became a vendor at the event after seeing the flyer on social media.
She said supporting local charities was important.
“We’re part of this community and we need to take care of our people and our families,” Wail said.
“Just because we may not be blood related doesn’t mean we aren’t family, and we try to take care of our community.”
