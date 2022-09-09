The Central Texas College Continuing Education department will offer several medical career training programs in September. At the end of each program, students can earn a Certificate of Completion and be qualified to sit for the certification exam in each respective field.
The Pharmacy Technician program starts Sept. 12 and prepares students for the Pharmacy Technician Certification Board national test required by the state of Texas. It consists of 144 hours of classroom instruction and 50 hours of clinicals. The program consists of four courses which must be taken as a cohort in the order they are offered. First is Introduction to Pharmacy followed by Pharmacy Law, Pharmaceutical Math and Community Pharmacy Practice. Based on instructor approval, students can also participate in the Clinical Institutional Pharmacy Practice which starts midway through the program. Classes are held Monday through Thursday from 5 to 9 p.m.
Also starting Sept. 12 is the Clinical Medical Assistant Program. This cohort provides training to help physicians carry out procedures, care for patients, perform basic lab tests and administer medications. Classes in the program are Medical Assistant Interpersonal and Communication Skills, Anatomy and Physiology for Medical Assistants, Medical Assistant Laboratory Procedures, Procedures in a Clinical Setting, Advanced Medical Assistant Technician and an optional 80-hour clinical internship. Classes will be held Monday through Thursday from 5 to 9 p.m.
The EKG Technician program offers training in administering EKGs - testing the electrical activity of the heart through small electrode patches attached to the body.
Students will learn the fundamentals of cardiovascular anatomy and physiology, basic electrocardiography procedures and appropriate treatment modalities. The class starts Sept. 12 and is scheduled Monday/Wednesday from 5 to 9 p.m.
The Certified Veterinary Assistant (CVA) Basic program begins Sept. 12 and consists of 35 hours of classroom instruction and 35 volunteer hours to be completed outside of class. It covers record keeping, care and comfort of animals, animal husbandry, sanitation, safety procedures and responsibilities of the veterinary team. Classes are scheduled for Monday/Tuesday/Thursday from 5 to 9 p.m.
The basic course is a pre-requisite for the CVA Intermediate program which further emphasizes skills mastery through hands-on instruction. Some of the course topics include veterinary medical imaging, surgical preparation and assistance with veterinary pharmacology. The program includes 120 hours of accelerated classroom training in Veterinary Medical Terminology, Veterinary Clinical Skills and Veterinary Office Management classes. The program starts Sept. 28 and classes are Monday/Tuesday/Wednesday from 6 to 9 p.m.
In the Phlebotomy program, students will learn a variety of blood collection methods using proper techniques and standard precautions and includes classroom and a 48-hour clinical internship. The program begins Sept. 13 with classes on Tuesday/Thursday from 5 to 9 p.m.
For information on any of these medical career programs or to register, visit www.ctcd.edu/ce or call 254-526-1586 .
