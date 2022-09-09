The Central Texas College Continuing Education department will offer several medical career training programs in September. At the end of each program, students can earn a Certificate of Completion and be qualified to sit for the certification exam in each respective field.

The Pharmacy Technician program starts Sept. 12 and prepares students for the Pharmacy Technician Certification Board national test required by the state of Texas. It consists of 144 hours of classroom instruction and 50 hours of clinicals. The program consists of four courses which must be taken as a cohort in the order they are offered. First is Introduction to Pharmacy followed by Pharmacy Law, Pharmaceutical Math and Community Pharmacy Practice. Based on instructor approval, students can also participate in the Clinical Institutional Pharmacy Practice which starts midway through the program. Classes are held Monday through Thursday from 5 to 9 p.m.

0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.