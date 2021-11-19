A dozen area children and their parents were able to enjoy the cooler autumn temperatures last Saturday morning when they participated in an outdoor, in-person storytime held by the Stewart C. Meyer Harker Heights Public Library.
Led by children’s librarian Erica Rossmiller, the fall-themed storytime took place in the library’s garden area. “We wanted to get an open and airy space so we (could) have as much of the community as possible join us for this storytime,” she said.
Some of the participants, like Killeen resident Qin Hu and her daughter, two-year-old Lucy, are library regulars. Hu said they are at the library, “… sometimes two or three times per week.”
For Eric and Dimari Cotto of Fort Hood, on the other hand, this would be the first program they had attended since the pandemic. They brought their two-year-old son Emeric to the event.
Rossmiller opened with the “Hello” song, and began with the first of three books she had chosen for the day’s program, “The Moon Man” by Isabel Harris. Rossmiller told parents at the story’s conclusion, “This is a time when we can listen to some stories and sing some songs … but it’s also a good time to practice (sitting and listening skills) for school,” then got everyone up and moving with a rhyme, “Scarecrow, Scarecrow.”
The second book was “Over the River and Through the Woods,” a text version of the poem by L. Maria Child and illustrated by Matt Tavares. Rossmiller then sang the “Turkey Lurkey” song as everyone got up and did the Hokey Pokey.
The third book was “Run Turkey, Run!” by Diane Mayr, a story about a turkey who is running from a gun-toting farmer intent on having turkey for Thanksgiving dinner (the family ends up eating grilled cheese).
While Rossmiller read all three stories with expression, for this story she also had children actively participate throughout the reading (for instance, running in place along with the turkey).
Five-year-old Steven Bowles said he “loved” the final story.
“That farmer sure was smart! He found that turkey every time he (the turkey) was hiding!”
Rossmiller said of the event, “This was a good audience and they enjoyed it. I’m thrilled that we were able to do this.”
