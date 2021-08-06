Is it just me, or is life getting more complicated? I think the thought of life getting more complicated is closer to the truth.
I realize that so much of our outlook on life depends on us, but it seems like there’s more to deal with — and that list gets longer each day.
On a personal level, I am one of the most blessed people alive. For a lot of people whom I consider friends, co-workers, relatives and acquaintances, their story is different.
As a kid, when I used to ask my granddad — who lived to be 96 years old — how he was doing, his answer was always the same. “I’ve got no right to complain.”
Those were powerful but simple words from a simple man who loved to fish and drove 75 miles one way every Thursday night to spend time with strangers enjoying the wrestling matches in Wichita Falls. He thought the scripted matches were real, and that was his hobby into his 80s.
My biggest regret was that I never went with him to the fights. There were so many from my hometown who made the trip and said the real show was watching this old man having the time of his life!
I want to touch base on that statement that I made earlier about our outlook on life depending on us. Quoting one of my wife’s relatives, “You can be sad and glad in the same pair of britches.”
That’s more sage advice from a person who’s been around for a while, and it can be interpreted as we all have choices as to how we’ll face each day.
Honestly, I’m a person who suffers from an anxiety disorder. I could live without panic attacks, but for reasons I can’t explain, they roll in from time to time and my skies become overcast.
If you have these, too, you have to learn to deal with them and move on with your life because there’s too much good in you to hide it under a bushel, as the saying goes.
It feels strange for me as a journalist to think that the news can be depressing, but on the other hand, there is so much good that’s happening all around us. You just have to look for it.
I feel the negative around me much more than I should. I’ll admit that I see a counselor on a regular basis now and he’s been working on convincing me that I’m a good person. I make mistakes but it’s all right.
He says I’ve accomplished a great deal in my life and should be proud regardless of what some folks may say.
I used to laugh a lot more, but now I take life too seriously.
That’s what’s crazy to me. Life could not be better in the area of finances and a marriage to a wonderful woman that has kept us together long enough to begin 47 years together.
We have two kids who bring us major amounts of pride and a soon-to-be son-in-law, a grandson who’s an awesome entertainer and a loving extended family that includes a daughter-in-law.
I do, however, miss my parents and older brother who’ve gone on to the Great Beyond!
I have a few people I can call dear friends, but not all of them live here. They say you only have a couple of those during your lifetime.
I’ve lost friends because of various reasons and there are those whom I love dearly who are facing serious health issues.
I’m healthy yet still complain. Shame on me!
Where did the words for this column come from? Sounds like the title of a book “Cleansing Through Columns: A Writer Loses Control.”
Thanks for your patience. I promise that next month’s piece will be an easier read.
Bob Massey is a Herald correspondent.
