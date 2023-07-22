Community graphic

Vintage Church in Harker Heights is undertaking a huge project in the fall and found a unique way to subsidize student tuition and some costs associated with starting the Vintage Christian Academy.

Vintage Church members held a garage sale recently at which donated items covered most of the lobby and reception area, as well as adjacent meeting rooms and the front patio, which was filled to capacity with outdoor equipment including tents, camping gear, sports balls and other equipment.

janak@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7551

0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.