Vintage Church in Harker Heights is undertaking a huge project in the fall and found a unique way to subsidize student tuition and some costs associated with starting the Vintage Christian Academy.
Vintage Church members held a garage sale recently at which donated items covered most of the lobby and reception area, as well as adjacent meeting rooms and the front patio, which was filled to capacity with outdoor equipment including tents, camping gear, sports balls and other equipment.
A member of the church donated a late-model bumper pull camping trailer. Clothing, kitchen tools and accessories, furniture and gadgets of all types were also available for sale.
Members of Vintage Church spent over three weeks preparing to open the doors of their buildings for the three-day fundraiser — with the aim to launch the first ever Christian school in the church’s 10-year history.
“This has been a labor of love,” said volunteer Ann Reinicke, a member of the church community.
Reinicke and her husband, Ray, even spent a few nights in their RV, out in front of the church in the days leading up to last weekend’s big sale. While they intended to be security workers for the overflow of items from inside the building, the church’s head teacher Daniel Hayworth saw it differently.
“They are truly angels here on earth,” Hayworth said of the couple’s dedication. “Now, they were not the only ones, but they have remained the most steadfast to this project — the Christian Academy.
Hayworth went on to tell about the church’s history, founded in 2013 by Pastor Stephen Martin and his wife, Kyla.
“We were in a movie theater, a bingo hall and then in 2019 we were able to build this magnificent sanctuary and church building,” Hayworth said. “And, we’re not done expanding.”
In addition to making room for the Academy, the church will expand its footprint at the site on Farm-to-Market 3219 in Harker Heights farther to the east and north of the existing building.
In 2020, the church expanded into Belton as a mobile church meeting in a movie theater, then to 4343 W. Farm-to-Market 93 in Temple.
In February, Vintage Church launched the newest church location in Liberty Hill at Santa Rita Middle School, 90 Santa Rita Blvd.
“The garage sale proceeds are all earmarked for the academy,” Hayworth said.
The goal when the church decided to start a school was for 100 students in the academy — which is for Pre-K to sixth grade students. Already, 70 students are enrolled for classes, which will begin this August.
“We hope to be able to use this money to help families with tuition and other costs,” Haywood said of the garage sale proceeds. “With the success of the sale, I believe we can make it happen.”
Haywood wanted to make sure he thanked everyone for their dedication to make this event a success.
A “preview night” of the facilities set aside for the school will be held July 31. The public is invited to tour the rooms and ask questions.
“Whatever we are doing here is to advance God’s kingdom on earth,” Haywood said. “We are acting in faith that He will move in a great way with the Academy.”
