Last week was “Let’s Move Olympics Week” at the Stewart C. Meyer Harker Heights Public Library in honor of the end of the school year, and director Lisa Youngblood and her staff held an entire week of virtual programming on tap for children.
“This is our version of field day/kite day (for) the end of school,” Youngblood said in an earlier interview, explaining it was their way of giving children at home a bit of what they would have had at their own schools. “It’s super-fun, being outdoors ... a “Get Moving” celebration, as it were.”
The week’s activities culminated in last Friday’s “Ridiculous Races,” where, much like the prior week’s career interviews, library and staff posted videos showing people from the library, Harker Heights Fire Department, Harker Heights Police Department, and Harker Heights Parks and Recreation participating.
“(The city departments) are extremely giving of their time for our patrons and our citizens,” Youngblood said.
First up was children’s librarian and library clerk Eunice Myers. “Who will balance the book on her head and make it to the finish line?” Hairston wondered. The women were already laughing before the race had even begun. It was close, but Myers won.
The second video showed Activities Center specialist Adam Trujillo and activities coordinator Sara Gibbs in the giant egg race. Balancing truly huge eggs on the end of a wooden spoon, it looked as if Gibbs dropped her egg just before the finish line, while Trujillo made right to the finish line before dropping his egg.
The third video was of firefighters Jonathan Gutz and Justin Elliott, who, as the Facebook video said, “Compete to see who can put all their gear on and hook up their hoses the fastest.” There were stakes involved in this race: the winner was to spray the loser.
However, at the end of the race, both men turned their hoses on their watching coworkers.
The fourth race was an obstacle course that had to be “run” on lawnmowers by members of the Parks and Recreation department. It was the Parks department versus the Athletics department, and while the participants did pretty well, it would be Parks crew member Jose Garcia that would ultimately win with a time of 33.75 seconds.
It was these same teams that would participate in the fifth race, which involved the teams to run an obstacle course maneuvering balls with leaf blowers. This was not as easy as it sounds, and brought a lot of laughter from everyone involved. Athletics team member George Kacir took the race with a time of 33.49 seconds.
The sixth and final race was between library director Lisa Youngblood and Harker Heights police officer Peter Quinchocho. Hairston made the introductions and said for viewers, “They are going head-to-head in a hula hoop race.”
Youngblood and Quinchocho first stretched out, encouraging viewers to join in. Youngblood gave some hula hooping pointers and then the race was on. “This is for the glory, the police department versus the library,” she said.
While Youngblood used the more traditional method of hula hooping around her waist, Quinchocho hilariously used his neck. Youngblood was the winner.
Youngblood got a lot of positive feedback on the videos. “People thought they (the videos) were so funny.
The great thing was showing other people in the city — they had a great time!”
All of these videos can be viewed online on the library’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/pg/harkerheightspubliclibrary/posts/ .
