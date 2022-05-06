The City of Harker Heights is conducting a citizen survey of its residents with the purpose of gathering feedback about city services and community topics.
The survey will give city officials and staff invaluable data that will assist in decision-making and input on ways to best serve the community.
The survey is administered in two phases. The first phase of the survey was recently completed and was sent randomly to citizens of Harker Heights.
The second phase of the survey will be open to all residents beginning May 2 nd and will close on Monday, May 16.
The survey can be completed through written form or it can be completed online by going to https://harkerheights.gov/opensurvey
The survey will take approximately 20 minutes to complete and will measure a wide range of community topics along with issues related to community characteristics, quality of life, and services provided by the city.
According to the city, the survey has several benefits:
The city gains access to benchmarking data that allows Harker Heights to be compared with other communities.
The results of the survey will be included in a final report that will help prioritize services and focus attention on any areas that need to be addressed in more detail.
Survey data will be used as an internal management tool to monitor and improve operational processes and systems.
All responses and the collection of data is completely confidential.
The survey data assists elected officials and department heads with prioritizing services and will guide future budget decision-making reflective of the desires of the community.
The city values citizen input, and the survey is an opportunity for citizens to communicate opinions and satisfaction levels.
The results will be presented at a future City Council workshop and will be available on the city’s website.
Anyone with additional questions concerning the upcoming citizen survey is asked to contact Assistant City Manager Jerry Bark at 254-953-5600 or by email at jbark@hakerheights.gov.
