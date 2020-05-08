It’s Mother’s Day weekend, and there are two special events taking place throughout the city of Harker Heights that will help families while away their time together, and that will prove to be a whole lot of fun for people of all ages.
The Stewart C. Meyer Harker Heights Public Library, in conjunction with the Harker Heights Activities Center and the Department of Parks and Recreation, the library will be, “Encouraging our citizens to take part in a variety of monarch butterfly-themed events and educational opportunities,” said Youngblood in an earlier email communication.
“This is all a part of the Mayor’s Monarch Butterfly Pledge. Our city works to increase and improve our monarch butterfly numbers as they head north for the summer and then back down south for the winter.”
Youngblood said, “We want to provide education and also stress relief,” Youngblood said, and the first event this weekend will be a drive and hunt Monarch Butterfly Safari.
Youngblood said this will work just like the drive and hunt Easter egg hunt did. People have had a chance to go online to get a butterfly template to download and color. These will be put in windows — participating addresses are available online at the Harker Heights Parks and Recreation website — and people can then drive around the city looking for the butterflies.
The event begins today and will run through Sunday. More information can be found at http://www.ci.harker-heights.tx.us/index.php/programs-a-events/special-events .
There will be also be a special, butterfly-themed geocaching event, too, which is much like a treasure hunt using GPS, where people can look for hidden “caches” that will contain butterfly-stenciled blocks.
These “butterfly boards,” as termed by Activities Center specialist Adam Trujillo, will be scattered around town in parks and on city properties such as the library and soccer complex.
“These you can take a picture of,” Trujillo said, emphasizing that there is no contact needed with the items when participating. “It’s fun for the family.”
A list of the coordinates and parks will be posted online on the Activities Center and library Facebook pages beginning today. Trujillo also said this event will be available for longer than just the weekend. “We’ll leave it up for a least a month,” he said, “as long as people are using it.”
For these and other library programs and events, go to the library’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/pg/harkerheightspubliclibrary/posts/.
