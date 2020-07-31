NOLANVILLE — Several members of the Central Texas Beard and Mustache Club (CTBMC) gathered at the Nolanville Food Pantry on July 23 to present a contribution of $300 that was raised through a raffle the club sponsored during the last two months.
They took half of the proceeds from the raffle and awarded it to the Nolanville Food Pantry.
Ian Long, the president of the Beard and Mustache Club, told the Herald that there are 30-plus members from all over Central Texas in the CTBMC and the club stays busy raising money for charities in cities and competing in beard and mustache contests across Texas and other states.
Alex Ehlis, vice president of the CTBMC, said, “All of us, myself included, were at a point when we needed help at one time or another.
“We carry that spirit of making our club more about service than beards and mustaches because of our personal life experiences.”
The Herald asked Long how you win a beard and mustache contest to which he replied, “There are judges and anywhere from five to 10 categories that include length, fullness and even costumes.
“There are different criteria for full beards and others for mustaches. Even women compete by designing their own beards that we call ‘Whiskerinas.’”
“Our guys and gals go all out and have a good time while helping others.”
Long also said, “We’ll host our own beard and mustache competition here in Nolanville on Nov. 14.
“One hundred percent of the proceeds from that contest will go to “Over the Edge Outdoors.” Long said.
Nolanville Food Pantry Director Mary Faye McDonald, 85, expressed to the group her appreciation for the donation and said, “No amount is too small or large to make a difference at the pantry. I never get tired of attending presentations like these.”
McDonald, who grew up in Nolanville and has worked at the pantry for the past 24 years, said, “We operate strictly on either monetary or food donations.
“I love working here and have met some wonderful and generous people.”
CTBMC member Sarah Sherman said, “The reason we joined this club was to give back to organizations like the food pantry and fulfill the needs of people in the towns where we live.”
