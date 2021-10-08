Alexandria Hall lives in Killeen and works in Harker Heights
Where are you originally from?
I am originally from Midland.
What brought you to the area?
New opportunities, new beginnings and just something different than West Texas.
Married? Kids?
I am single. My kid is my fur baby, Trixie. She is a German shepard mix.
Tell me about your family.
My dad is Felix Hall; he passed away in 2018. My mother is Crystal Pleasant-Wilson. I have a total of seven siblings and I am one of the older siblings. My siblings are Joseph, Christopher, Rosalind, Seanina, Lacy, Maxwell and Keonte.
Where do you work?
I work at Harker Heights High School.
What subject do you teach?
I teach in a self-contained unit; I teach all grade levels. I teach history/science.
What sport do you coach?
I coach volleyball and basketball.
How long have you been teaching?
I have been teaching for nine years.
What do you like about Harker Heights?
I enjoy the positive atmosphere.
Where is your favorite place to shop in Harker Heights?
My favorite place to shop in Harker Heights is Old Navy.
Where is your favorite place to eat in Harker Heights?
My favorite place to eat in Harker Heights is Razzoo’s.
What was the last book that you read?
The last book that I read was, “You Are A Badass” by Jen Sincero.
What was the last movie that you saw?
The last movie that I saw was “Rudy,” on Netflix.
What community work do you do?
I donate to Goodwill and the Salvation Army every year.
Where do you see yourself in 10 years?
In 10 years I will be Dr. Hall and working as an executive athletic director and/or superintendent of schools.
