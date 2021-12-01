Delores Gaston, 42, lives in Harker Heights and works in Killeen.
Where are you from originally?
I am originally from St. Louis, Missouri.
Married? Kids?
I am happily married with two kids. Husband-Marcus Gaston, kids Dedrick Sinclair, 19, and Makaya Gaston, 13.
Do you have any siblings?
I am the only child.
What is your job title?
Special education teacher, coach, wife and mom.
What do you like about Harker Heights?
My neighbors are friendly and peaceful.
What do you dislike about Harker Heights?
I dislike the messed up roads and traffic.
What do you think that Harker Heights is missing?
Harker Heights is missing more gyms for kids to play sports in that are free for all.
What is your favorite restaurant in Harker Heights?
My favorite restaurant in Harker Heights is Arepitas.
Where is your favorite place to shop in Harker Heights?
My favorite place to shop at in Harker Heights is H-E-B.
What community work do you do?
I am a volunteer coach.
What was the last movie that you saw?
The last movie that I saw was “The Harder They Fall” on Netflix.
What was the last book that you read?
The last book that I read was “Alpha’s Instant Connection.”
Where do you see yourself in 10 years?
I see myself in 10 years as a school counselor.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.