BELTON — Jail capacity in Bell County is set to increase after the Commissioners Court approved a more than $92.5 million expansion Tuesday.
The guaranteed maximum price for the project, which is needed before construction can begin, received unanimous approval at the meeting. The jail expansion comes as commissioners approved the hiring of 20 new corrections officers Monday to operate a new minimum security facility currently under construction.
County officials said the amount approved by the commissioners included more than $77.3 million for the base work, $13.1 million for precast cells approved in February and $2.08 million for alternative work.
The guaranteed maximum price was put together by Fort Worth-based Sedalco Construction Services, the company that also worked on the county’s minimum security expansion put forth in November.
“This was the same process we went through on the minimum security bid process, and roughly about three to four weeks ago we accepted proposals across all trades,” Jared Hicks, vice president for the company, said. Hicks said the project will start construction immediately and is expected to be completed by July 31, 2024.
The project approved Tuesday included the construction of a new jail tower to house inmates, in addition to other needed infrastructure improvements.
Not included in Tuesday’s GMP was the $11.5 million minimum security facility OK’d in November.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.