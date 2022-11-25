Communities In Schools of Greater Central Texas will conduct its 15th annual Shoes-4-Kids shoe drive November 15 through December 15. CIS is seeking to collect donations of new or gently-worn shoes in sizes toddler 12 to adult 14 for children registered in the CIS program. Tennis shoes/sneakers must be appropriate for school-aged children.

“The goal of Shoes-4-Kids is to help ensure students in our program have a decent pair of shoes for everyday use or for necessities such as a dress-up affair or a P.E. class,” said Michael Dewees, CIS executive director. “Many CIS students have simply outgrown their shoes and can’t afford a new pair or otherwise have no choice but to wear what is available to them which, in many cases, are hand-me-down pairs or borrowed shoes that don’t fit properly.”

