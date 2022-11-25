Communities In Schools of Greater Central Texas will conduct its 15th annual Shoes-4-Kids shoe drive November 15 through December 15. CIS is seeking to collect donations of new or gently-worn shoes in sizes toddler 12 to adult 14 for children registered in the CIS program. Tennis shoes/sneakers must be appropriate for school-aged children.
“The goal of Shoes-4-Kids is to help ensure students in our program have a decent pair of shoes for everyday use or for necessities such as a dress-up affair or a P.E. class,” said Michael Dewees, CIS executive director. “Many CIS students have simply outgrown their shoes and can’t afford a new pair or otherwise have no choice but to wear what is available to them which, in many cases, are hand-me-down pairs or borrowed shoes that don’t fit properly.”
In addition to filling a basic need, CIS also hopes to make a few Christmas wishes come true for many students. “A popular Christmas wish for students in the program is a new pair of shoes,” said Dewees. “A decent pair of shoes means a lot more to them and goes a lot farther than toys or games for Christmas. If we are able to fulfill that wish, hopefully we can help that build child’s self-esteem as well. When students have comfortable, well-fitting shoes, they are able to attend school with a little more dignity.”
Drop-off locations to donations are available at the Communities In Schools office in Killeen at 4520 E. Central Texas Expressway, Suite 106; the Carlson Law Firm offices in Killeen and Temple; the Student Center at Central Texas College; Texas A&M university-Central Texas; and at the Salado Civic Center at 601 N. Main Street. CIS will also accept monetary donations to purchase shoes for those kids whose shoe size was not met with the shoe collection. Monetary donations can be mailed to the CIS office at the above address.
As a local, nonprofit organization, CIS is dedicated to impacting the lives of children in a positive way, helping them achieve the success they often find unattainable. Last year, CIS assisted more than 6,000 students to help them stay in school, improve academically, improve attendance, improve behavior and graduate. The local agency, serves the Killeen, Copperas Cove, Temple, Belton, Salado and Jarrell independent school districts. Since 2006, CIS has case managed nearly 80,000 students deemed at-risk or in social or economic need.
