Congressman August Pfluger, R-San Angelo, visited with more than 50 constituents and others over coffee at Eun’s Cafe in Harker Heights Wednesday morning.
The early morning coffee stop was well attended by the public, and several local dignitaries, including a few uniformed police officers who took the time to ask questions and meet Pfluger personally.
The congressman was there for about an hour and appeared to welcome the opportunity to hear from those in attendance. Pfluger has made it clear that he is very interested in the issues that local residents deal with every day.
“When I am working in Washington, I recall questions and discussions I’ve had to try to ensure the plans and solutions we come up with are relevant to the people I serve,” Pfluger said.
Killeen resident and Army veteran Brandon Guthrie came to meet Pfluger and talk about efforts to enrich the health and wellness of military veterans. Guthrie is part of Team RWB (red, white and blue), an organization dedicated to partnering with veterans on these issues.
Pfluger made several stops Tuesday and Wednesday in his latest trip to the Killeen-Fort Cavazos area.
On Tuesday Pfluger visited Fort Cavazos, where he toured the Operational Test Command, a unit that tests new Army equipment. He talked about some of the recent benefits he was able to help secure for the installation in a meeting at the Herald office Tuesday.
“Bell County has a strong military community and it is very important to me personally to ensure that Fort Cavazos has everything it needs,” said Pfluger, a former Air Force fighter pilot who also served as a national security advisor in the White House under President Donald Trump.
During a town hall meeting in Killeen Tuesday, Pfluger gave an update on issues he and his team have been working on in Washington, D.C., during the last legislative session, including pay raises for the military.
As a veteran himself, Pfluger said it was important to him to support the military community.
“We got almost $20 million for dorm renovations (at Fort Cavazos) ... and there is another almost $20 million that will go towards instructional facilities the electrical grid and backup systems and making sure the fort will be service by reliable energy,” he said during a meeting at the Herald office Tuesday.
He explained that he worked to get uniformed personnel a 5.2% pay raise, and how important that specific item was in the lives of soldiers who were making wages at or near the nation’s poverty level.
Pfluger represents 20 counties in Texas’ 11th District, including a portion of Bell County and has six congressional offices.
Pfluger said his Killeen office at the Pratt Learning and Leadership Center, 505 E. Jasper Drive, is one of his busiest congressional offices.
“I am very proud to have this office,” Pfluger said. “It is all about getting our constituents the services they need or that the government has promised them.”
Pfluger is a member of the House Committee on Homeland Security, co-founding the MACH 1 caucus and the Texas Ag Task Force.
