Valentine’s Day ... a day that symbolizes our love for one another. A day that is supposed to be filled with joy, giddiness and anticipation. This is supposed to be the season of love.
And yet, in the last week alone, my husband and I have talked with countless couples that are facing challenges in their marriage (ours included!). In a season of love, why are we seeing so much division?
Marriage across the board is under attack right now. Many of us in the Fort Hood community understand fighting the enemy in a war, but what about the intruder we cannot physically see? There is an invasion on marriages right now called division.
Division is causing heartbreak and pain. Division is causing divorce and strife. Division is destroying families.
There are children in our neighborhood and even in some of our homes who are going to bed with anxiety they were not meant to carry. They are insecure because of the fighting and yelling between mom and dad. They feel somehow, some way this is their fault and if they were just good enough, this wouldn’t be happening.
Division is entering into our homes through post-traumatic war events. It is entering our homes through social media, pornography and even other people.
Divison can be seen in our finances and in our mind. This intruder starts out innocent and then turns on you and drives a wedge between you and your spouse.
Divison will tell you that you are better off alone. Divison is a liar. Remember, lions try to get their prey alone and separated from the herd before they kill them. This is division.
How do we fight against an invisible intruder? First, acknowledge the divison. Then sit down with your spouse and just talk. You may need a trusted friend or counselor or pastor to navigate the conversation.
Many times when things get to the point of divorce, we need an outsider to help, and this is perfectly acceptable.
There is no shame in seeking help. Would you rather have a failed marriage and a broken family or just talk to someone?
Apologize for your wrong in the situation.
Even if you did not cause the initial harm, maybe you could have responded instead of reacting to the situation. Perhaps you yelled or said hurtful things. If you are only 1% wrong and your spouse is 99% wrong, apologize for your 1%.
Next, find quality marriages to look up to. Get plugged into a church.
My husband and I oversee a marriage group at our church in Killeen that meets on Sundays. In the group, we have each other’s back.We are real about our struggles. Find something like this.
Do not take advice from someone who does not have something that you want. Would you take financial advice from a 6-year-old or a homeless person? No.
Would you listen to financial advice from a wealthy individual? Yes.
This is the same in marriage.
Find someone with a good, healthy marriage and seek their wisdom.
Marriage can be hard but is is also beautiful. Don’t throw in the towel.
Seek help if you need it.
My husband and I are always here for you.
Come see us if you need to.
Until next time, conquer division.
Kindra Warner is a marriage group facilitator at Grace Christian Center in Killeen and a Herald correspondent.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.